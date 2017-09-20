Bran Stark is a fresher at Birmingham Uni and people are freaking out about it

'Game Of Thrones' actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright has been spotted on campus

Game Of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright has enrolled at the University of Birmingham and has been spotted around campus for Freshers’ Week, according to reports.

Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark in the massively popular HBO show, is studying Maths at Birmingham Uni after achieving three A-grades in his A-levels.

According to student website The Tab, Hempstead-Wright has been sighted around campus numerous times so far and his name even comes up in the University’s internal email directory.

An employee of student haunt Joe’s Bar claimed that Hempstead-Wright was at the bar during lunchtime on Wednesday (September 20). “I saw him walk past a couple of times and I served two customers that sat near him. It was a society and they were sat with him,” said Harry Mackenzie.

Hasan Ayub, an Economics second year, also told the site that Hempstead-Wright was “getting swarmed” at a sports fair later in the afternoon.

Other students have been taking to Twitter to report of their Bran Stark sightings:

Meanwhile, Hempstead-Wright recently spoke out about a fan theory that suggests Bran Stark is the Night King, calling it “far-fetched”.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that it was correct. Speaking to Mashable, he said: “To be honest, I’m finding it a little far-fetched, but then again, I would’ve thought the Hodor theory far-fetched if I’d seen that on an internet forum. I dunno, there are so many theories in Game Of Thrones and so many things that are gonna begin to tie up next season, I think it’ll be interesting to see.”

He further elaborated on it in another interview with Vulture, saying Stark and the Night King are “less the same person and more that they’re two of the ancient beings of Westeros.”

He continued: “The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time. As we’ve seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can’t get much more ancient than that.

“Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein’s monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there’s Bran, who uses his powers for good,” he added. “I want to find out why the Night King is so obsessed with destroying mankind. We’ll see whether they have any kind of explanations in the next season.”