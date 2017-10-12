C'mon, guys. It's been seven years.

Fans of ‘Breaking Bad’ haven’t stopped throwing pizzas on ‘Walter White’s house’ to reference a classic moment since the show aired. The actual owners of the house have now had to install a fence.

The moment of the show the fans are referencing sees Walter Walter throw a pizza in frustration over his shoulder only for it to miraculously land on the roof of the house. Fans of the show have been travelling to Albuquerque since to replicate the scene.

However, the owners of the house have erected a 6-foot wrought iron fence to keep them out. Speaking to KOB, home-owner Joanna Quintana said: “We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous”.

A neighbour said: “All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They park in front of our driveway and block us in”.

Remind yourself of the infamous scene below.

Recently, Walter White actor Bryan Cranston spoke about the state of America and President Donald Trump, whom he described having a “mental illness”.

“I think in all honesty and I don’t mean this in a flippant way,” Cranston said: “‘I think that our president has an illness and I don’t say that to try to draw out a laugh or anything. I think he has a mental illness.”

The ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off, ‘Better Call Saul’, finished its third season earlier this year. Speaking on whether Walter White will ever turn up in the show, Cranston said: “If they were to call me and say, ‘We have this idea, we’d like…’ I would say, ‘Yes, you don’t have to finish the pitch. I’m there, what do you want me to do?”.