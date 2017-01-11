‘Breaking Bad’ major character could be set to return in ‘Better Call Saul’ season 3

Third season to air in spring 2017

A major character from Breaking Bad could be set to return in its spin-off show, Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, two years after the end of Breaking Bad. It follows the story of lawyer James “Jimmy” McGill, aka “Saul Goodman”, and is set six years before the start of the original show.

A third season has been ordered to air in 2017 and is expected in the spring.

Ahead of the show’s return, a mock advert has surfaced online, advertising chicken chain/undercover drugs operation Los Pollos Hermanos, which featured in Breaking Bad, as well as the character of Gus Fring. Scroll below to watch.

Netflix

Fans have speculated that Fring could be set to appear in Better Call Saul after reports that a cameo by Fring was cut from the season two finale.

A previous teaser for Better Call Saul season three sees Jimmy seemingly behind bars, along with the taglines “Criminal. Lawyer”. See beneath.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston has discussed a possible guest appearance in the show, while co-star Aaron Paul has also confirmed that he has had “multiple conversations” about making a guest appearance in Better Call Saul.

Speaking about a possible cameo, Cranston said on the Rich Eisen Show last year: “I owe [Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator] Vince Gilligan so much. He was my champion to get this role. If they were to call me and say, ‘We have this idea, we’d like…’ I would say, ‘Yes, you don’t have to finish the pitch. I’m there, what do you want me to do?’ I’ll do whatever they want because I know how careful they are and proprietary they are with those characters and storylines and it wouldn’t be something, ‘Oh, isn’t that kind of a stunt casting kind of thing.’ It would be something kind of unique and obscure and creative, and I’m all in.”

“I have an opportunity to direct an episode of Saul and I’m debating whether I want to or not because I’m a fan of the show, and in order to direct I need to know what no fan knows,” he added. “I need to go back and they’ll tell me what’s going to happen leading up to the episode and there’s a part of me that says, ‘That would kind of kill it for me as a fan to peak behind the curtain.’ So, I don’t know if I am or not.”