Watch ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston casually swear on ‘Good Morning Britain’

He was promoting his new film 'Wakefield'

Bryan Cranston casually swore during an interview on Good Morning Britain today (July 28).

The Breaking Bad actor, who was on the show to promote his new film Wakefield, was asked by presenter Kate Garraway if he constantly gets approached by people obsessed with his role in the AMC crime drama.

“No, some people come up to me and say, ‘I’ve seen your work and you’ve done loads and loads of shite, but now you’ve done Breaking Bad and other things…’ Those people you just have to dismiss.” You can view the clip below.

He swore just after a segment focusing on whether people should swear in front of their children.

He also spoke about the first time he realised Breaking Bad was taking off, adding: “I think it was when the traffic signs that had arrows of where we’re supposed to park our cars when we’re on location and they said Breaking Bad – when those Breaking Bad signs were being stolen…

“Why would they steal the signs? And that’s like, something’s happening… it had this effect on people.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed spin-off Better Call Saul has been renewed for a fourth season.

Better Call Saul first premiered in 2015, two years after the end of Breaking Bad. It follows the story of lawyer James ‘Jimmy’ McGill, aka ‘Saul Goodman’ – played by Bob Odenkirk – and is set six years before the start of the original show.

The fourth season will air in 2018. It’s not known whether this will be the show’s final season or not.

Co-creator Peter Gould recently told Uproxx: “I will say I think this show has a definitely limit to it. It’s a story with a beginning and a middle and a definite end. I have to say, I would rather have it end too soon than go on too long.”

Season Three premiered in April, with its final episode airing earlier this month. The season saw the introduction of Breaking Bad character Gus Fring.

Watch NME‘s interview with star Bob Odenkirk below.