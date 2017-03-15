‘Breaking Bad’ stars visit real-life Los Pollos Hermanos

Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito appear at SXSW festival

A real-life Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant launched at SXSW festival in Austin this week, with Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito paying it a special visit.

The pop-up of the chicken shop-turned-money laundering venture featured in Breaking Bad, run by Esposito’s character Gus Fring.

Esposito will reprise his role of Fring in the new season of spin-off Better Call Saul, which focuses on Odenkirk’s character of Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill.

The two actors visited the pop-up this week to mark the third season of Better Call Saul. See photos beneath.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, two years after the end of Breaking Bad. It follows the story of lawyer James “Jimmy” McGill, aka “Saul Goodman”, and is set six years before the start of the original show. Its third season premieres on April 10. Watch a trailer here.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has hinted that he could be set to make an appearance in season three of Better Call Saul.

The star, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, was asked by Ellen DeGeneres about a possible cameo: “God, I hope so…Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season.”

Bryan Cranston has also discussed a possible guest appearance in the show.

Speaking about a possible cameo, Cranston previously said: “I owe [Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator] Vince Gilligan so much. He was my champion to get this role. If they were to call me and say, ‘We have this idea, we’d like…’ I would say, ‘Yes, you don’t have to finish the pitch. I’m there, what do you want me to do?’ I’ll do whatever they want because I know how careful they are and proprietary they are with those characters and storylines and it wouldn’t be something, ‘Oh, isn’t that kind of a stunt casting kind of thing.’ It would be something kind of unique and obscure and creative, and I’m all in.”