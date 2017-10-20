‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Brent Briscoe has died, aged 56

The Missouri-born actor also had memorable roles in the likes of '24' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The actor Brent Briscoe, who was best known for his roles in Twin Peaks and Parks and Recreation, has died at the age of 56.

The Missouri-born actor passed away in LA on Wednesday (October 18), with a representative for Briscoe confirming his death to Consequence of Sound.

Briscoe starred in over 100 films and TV shows during his career, with highlights including his recent role in Twin Peaks: The Return as South Dakota detective Dave Macklay. Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch had previously cast Briscoe as a detective in his 2001 film Mulholland Drive.

The actor, who was born in Moberly, Missouri in 1961, was also well known to fans of the long-running sitcom Parks and Recreation, playing diner owner JJ.

Briscoe also had small roles in such films as The Dark Knight Rises, Yes Man and Spider-Man 2, while he also appeared in TV shows such as 24, Justified and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The late actor also worked with Billy Bob Thornton on a number of films, including Sling Blade, U-Turn and A Simple Plan.

Briscoe also worked as a screenwriter, penning the script for the 2002 film Waking Up In Reno – which starred Thornton, Charlize Theron and the late Patrick Swayze – with his old college roommate, Mark Fauser.