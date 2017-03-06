Britain’s Got Talent star arrested after £50,000 drugs raid

New series is set to return in May

Lagi Demetriou – one half of Britain’s Got Talent duo Stavros Flatley – has reportedly been arrested over an alleged cannabis factory found at a flat he owns in London.

The 20-year-old found fame after appearing with dad Demetrious, known as Demi, in 2009 as the British-Greek dancing duo. Demetrious is not thought to have any connection with the arrest.

Police are said to have found marijuana plants worth £56,000 in the north London flat, reports The Sun.

Demetriou is not believed to have ever lived at the apartment and there has been no one registered there since 2013.

Police confirmed to the tabloid, a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis.

He was bailed until May pending further inquiries.

Stavros finished runners up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Following their performance, they found themselves sharing the stage with Girls Aloud at the 100th Royal Variety Performance, dancing for the Queen.

The pair have performed at hundreds of events in the UK including Glastonbury and for the England cricket team.

They also released a book called How To Be A Little Bit Greek and hosted an MTV show.

A new series of Britain’s Got Talent is set to air in May with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returning.

The sister of missing Manic Street Preachers lyricist and guitarist Richey Edwards and The Missing People’s Choir are set to appear on this year’s series.

Edwards’ sister Rachel Elias is part of the choir made up of family members of people who have gone missing. February 1 marked the 22nd anniversary since his disappearance.

Edwards went missing on the eve of the US promotional tour for the Manics’ seminal third album ‘The Holy Bible’.

His car was found by the Severn Bridge and while his body was never found, he was officially declared dead in 2008.