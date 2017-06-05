Watch ‘Broad City’ season 4 trailer starring RuPaul and Steve Buscemi

Shania Twain also guests in the new season, which will premiere in August

A trailer has been released for Broad City season 4.

Broad City stars creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, depicting a fictionalised version of their real-life friendship in New York. It has aired on Comedy Central since 2014 and also co-stars comedian Hannibal Buress.

The new trailer includes a host of special guests set to feature in the new season, such as Shania Twain, RuPaul, Steve Buscemi and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Wanda Sykes.

The new season will premiere on August 23.

Watch below:

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Glazer has explained how Trump’s election has influenced the new season. “It is dark as fuck,” she said. “It is as dark as the world is today.”

“Obviously the election was so devastating,” Jacobson said. Glazer added: “The mishegas [Yiddish for crazy] that was going on in the country was there no matter who won the election. But the person who got elected, it pointed our narrative in a different direction than we thought it was going to go… Now it’s just constantly moving over the girls in the show the way it is over us in real life.”