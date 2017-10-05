Watch Brooke Shields reveal the awful chat-up line that Donald Trump used on her

Actress told the story on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Brooke Shields has recalled the time that Donald Trump asked her out on a date, also revealing the cringe-worthy chat-up line that he used.

Actress Shields recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live when she told the story, saying: “He called me right after he had gotten a divorce and said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it.'”

Rejecting Trump’s advances, Shields said she replied by saying: “I have a boyfriend, he’s not gonna really be happy about it.”

Watch from the 2.30 mark below.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has told NME what he thinks about Donald Trump.

“He’s a dick. They’re all dicks,” said Gallagher. “Kim Jong fuckin’ whatever he’s called, they’re all off their fuckin’ tits. I’m here to take people away from all that. You certainly ain’t gonna get me stomping around like Bono.”

“I’ve got kids in the world and I’m in the world, I watch what’s going down,” Gallagher said of his stance on politics. “I take it with a pinch of salt though, because you don’t know who to trust. I just can’t come to a conclusion without thinking they’re all cunts and I wouldn’t fuckin’ trust any of them as far as I could throw them. I find them all lying bastards.”

When pushed for opinion of Brexit, Gallagher replied: “No thoughts on it, man. I love Europe. I guess the borders have got to be tightened but all that stuff about going ‘this is my country’, I don’t get that. We all live under one sky. I certainly don’t sit there and go ‘this is my fuckin’ England, stay out’, but I think we should definitely keep an eye on who’s coming in and out of the country.

“That just makes common sense because you don’t want a load of loony cunts coming in. But good people should be allowed to move and groove wherever they want.”