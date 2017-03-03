Sir Bruce Forsyth has spent five nights in intensive care

'He is in great spirits'

TV and music veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth has reportedly spent five days in intensive care after catching a chest infection.

The 89-year-old former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘Generation Game’ television legend is said to have been taken to hospital on Sunday after falling ill, and remains there while hoping to be moved to a private room today. Sources say he hopes to be allowed home with his wife Lady Wilnelia soon.

“Bruce came down with an infection last weekend, and it rapidly escalated into something very, very serious, ,” a friend and source told The Daily Mail. “He was rushed to St Peter’s and put straight into ICU because of his age, and the nature of his illness. He was in a lot of pain, but has been very stoical throughout.”

They continued: “Of course, because he is nearly 90, doctors had to take extra precautions and Bruce had to stay in intensive care for a minimum of five nights. Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time, and has been amazing.

“Now Bruce just wants to get home, and slowly build his strength back up again. He remains in great spirits.”

Sir Bruce had surgery in 2015 after suffering two two aneurysms. He left his role as presenter of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2014 but his manager Ian Wilson denied that he had retired from entertainment entirely.

“As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues,” said Wilson. “His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business.”

After starting in showbusiness aged 14, the Guiness Book Of World Records recognised Sir Bruce as having the longest-running television career of all time. He has also released five albums.