Watch ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ cast reunite for 20th anniversary

For the latest issue of 'Entertainment Weekly'

The cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer has reunited for the cult show’s 20th anniversary.

Buffy creator Joss Whedon and stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), David Boreanaz (Angel) and Alyson Hannigan (Willow) spoke about the milestone to Entertainment Weekly for its latest issue.

“This is surreal,” Whedon said of reuniting. “This is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great. I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”

“The most important thing to me is that I have had people come up to me and say the show made me feel different about what they could be, about what they could do, about how they respond to problems, about being a female leader,” Whedon added. “People getting strength from my own little terrors is… There is no better legacy than that.”

Gellar said of the show: “It’s the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters. It’s the hardest time of life.” She added of its legacy: “I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

“When you’re going through a really horrible part of your life, like your teenage years, you feel alone. And Buffy was a way to tell the audience you’re not alone,” Boreanaz said, while Hannigan saying: “It was the role of a lifetime. I met the love of my life [husband Alexis Denisof played Wesley in both Buffy and Angel]. And just to get to go to work every day and have Joss sort of train me — I’ll never have a better experience than that.”

Meanwhile, Buffy is being revived in a spin-off book series.

