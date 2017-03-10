Read the ‘Buffy’ cast’s tributes to the show on its 20th anniversary

Luke Morgan Britton

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflect on the cult show

Getty

The cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer has marked the 20 year anniversary of the cult show.

Buffy, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, turns 20 today and reflecting upon its legacy, lead star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to write that appearing in the show had been “The greatest privilege”.

Gellar continued: “While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

The actress went on to thank the creators, crew and her co-stars, adding: “And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything.”

See Gellar’s tribute below:

20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one. Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold a key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember…"if the apocalypse comes, beep me" #buffyslays20

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Other cast members have taken to social media to mark the anniversary too:

Meanwhile, Anthony Stewart Head – who portrayed Giles – has penned an article for The Guardian in which he calls the show “a feminist parable for everyone – including me,” writing: “Twenty years after we started, I see that our series gave flesh (and horns) to the demons we all face in life: teenage Buffy’s storylines transcended age or gender.”

David Boreanaz, who played Angel, also told EW: I was in the right spot at the right time, but I had been struggling for years just to get in the door. I couldn’t even do a commercial, like a gum commercial without freaking out. You have to go through the pain to get to the other end, and then once you get to the top, you’re not down — you gotta climb other mountains.

Read NME‘s list of the 20 best Buffy episodes here.