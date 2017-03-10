Read the ‘Buffy’ cast’s tributes to the show on its 20th anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflect on the cult show

The cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer has marked the 20 year anniversary of the cult show.

Buffy, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, turns 20 today and reflecting upon its legacy, lead star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to write that appearing in the show had been “The greatest privilege”.

Gellar continued: “While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

The actress went on to thank the creators, crew and her co-stars, adding: “And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything.”

See Gellar’s tribute below:

Other cast members have taken to social media to mark the anniversary too:

Meanwhile, Anthony Stewart Head – who portrayed Giles – has penned an article for The Guardian in which he calls the show “a feminist parable for everyone – including me,” writing: “Twenty years after we started, I see that our series gave flesh (and horns) to the demons we all face in life: teenage Buffy’s storylines transcended age or gender.”

David Boreanaz, who played Angel, also told EW: I was in the right spot at the right time, but I had been struggling for years just to get in the door. I couldn’t even do a commercial, like a gum commercial without freaking out. You have to go through the pain to get to the other end, and then once you get to the top, you’re not down — you gotta climb other mountains.

Read NME‘s list of the 20 best Buffy episodes here.