‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon arrested for attacking girlfriend

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ actor Nicholas Brendon has been arrested for domestic violence offences after allegedly attacking a woman in a hotel bar.

As TMZ reports, police were called to a Palm Springs hotel bar earlier this week on October 12 after Brendon was seen to be pulling a woman back down into her chair by her arm. When she arose again, law enforcement officials say that he then pulled her down again by her hair.

A hotel employee then called the police before he was arrested for felony. Brendon, who played Xander Harris in the hit teen show, has been arrested on multiple occasions in recent years, including attacking a woman in a New York Hotel in 2015. He has also been very open about his battles with addiction.

For help and advice on domestic violence, visit here.

Earlier this year, Brendon was among the cast members to pay tribute to ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.