‘Buffy’ creator Joss Whedon hits out at TV reboots as cult show turns 20

Whedon also talks about negatives of streaming services like Netflix in new interview

Buffy creator Joss Whedon has weighed in on the popularity of TV reboots and reunion seasons as his cult show turns 20.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer first aired in 1997. Read NME‘s countdown of its top 20 episodes.

Whedon, who has since gone on to direct Marvels’ Avengers films, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to mark the milestone.

During the interview, Whedon was asked about how “audiences today seem to feel entitled to reboots and reunions for whatever they want”, to which he replied: “I think because a lot of people are doing it. And there’s a lot of head-scratchers… Is the nostalgia bank so goddamn secure that we can just keep withdrawing from it? And this is coming from a man who’s made a movie or a comic book out of every show he’s done. Somebody has to move on.”

“We have to create new things for people to try to reboot,” he added. “It’s something we all dreamed about. But then what happened? The sudden ending of My So-Called Life is only slightly less painful than the sudden ending of Firefly for me. I understand that feeling of, ‘We love this, and we can have it.’ I was pitching a fan-funded Firefly to my agent before that was a concept.”

“I see a little bit of what I call monkey’s paw in these reboots. You bring something back, and even if it’s exactly as good as it was, the experience can’t be. You’ve already experienced it, and part of what was great was going through it for the first time. You have to meet expectations and adjust it for the climate, which is not easily. Luckily most of my actors still look wonderful, but I’m not worried about them being creaky. I’m more worried about me being creaky as a storyteller. You don’t want that feeling that you should have left before the encore. I don’t rule it out, but I fear that.”

On the topic of streaming services like Netflix released a bulk of new episodes all at once, Whedon said: “I would not want to do it. I would want people to come back every week and have the experience of watching something at the same time… I loved event television. And as it was falling by the wayside, I thought, ‘Let’s do it on the internet!’… Obviously Netflix is turning out a ton of extraordinary stuff. And if they came to me and said, ‘Here’s all the money! Do the thing you love!’ I’d say, ‘You could release it however you want. Bye.’ But my preference is more old-school.”

Of the legacy of Buffy, Whedon said: “What we were hoping for was a show that made people feel stronger — something that made people understand the idea of female leadership and internalise it as normal. That’s something that people have spoken to me about more than anything in the last few years. At the time, having a female-led action show was not the norm. And having a genre show that was lit like a drama, it’s not a small thing. We really set out to make first science fiction show on television that looked beautiful and not just spooky or campy. I wanted people to take teenagers seriously. There was a certain disregard for what people go through in that time. Speaking to that particular well of pain was important to me. And to make a feminist show that didn’t make people feel like they were being lectured to. There were shows that came before. I don’t want to be a drop of water pretending I’m the whole wave, but where that wave crashes, that’s our beachhead — empowering women and young people, and making everybody matter.”