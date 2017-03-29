‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ is coming back in a new book series

Renowned young adult author Kiersten White has been hired to write a series of spin-off novels.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is being revived in a spin-off book series.

Titled Slayer, the young adult franchise will focus on a brand new slayer chosen from the group of potentials nurtured by Willow in the show’s final episode.

Renowned young adult author Kiersten White, known for the And I Darken and Paranormalcy series, has been hired to write the spin-off novels.

Discussing the book series with EW, White said: “When my agent asked if I was interested, I basically said, ‘Every book I’ve ever written was an audition for this.’ It’s still stunning to me that I get to contribute to a world that has been part of my imagination for more than half my life. Dreaming up my own slayer is one of the most surreal experiences of my career so far. I’m so excited to share her with diehard Scoobies and new fans alike!”

The new book series is set to be published in autumn 2018 by publishers Simon & Schuster. “Kiersten White, whose work we deeply admire, is the perfect author to write an original series set in the Buffyverse,” said Liesa Adams from the publishing house. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Kiersten on board to bring her skill and passion for Buffy together with one of the most influential properties in popular culture.”

Buffy, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, turned 20 years old earlier this month. Reflecting on its legacy, star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to write that appearing in the show had been “the greatest privilege”.

Gellar continued: “While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

Other cast members including Anthony Head and Alyson Hannigan took to social media to mark the anniversary too.