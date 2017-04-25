Caitlyn Jenner criticises Donald Trump’s LGBT rights record

"There’s a lot of issues out there for our community that I'm fighting for and I want the Republican Party to do a better job."

Caitlyn Jenner has criticised Donald Trump’s LGBT rights record since he became President.

The trans activist and reality TV star, who describes herself as on the “Republican-conservative side” politically, said Trump had “kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days” of his Presidency.

Jenner, whose stepdaughter Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West, said she was disappointed in Trump’s decision to nominate Mark Green, who has a history of making anti-trans comments, for the Secretary of the Army position. She also said she was dismayed by Trump’s decision to revoke Obama’s guidelines allowing public school students to use the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

“I need to tell Mark Green I don’t have a disease, OK?” Jenner told Fox News. “He talked about fighting the bathroom issue as ‘The Bible tells me I have to go after evil,’ you know? And I’m not an evil person.”

She added: “There’s a lot of issues out there for our community that I’m fighting for and I want the Republican Party to do a better job.”

In spite of her disappointment with Trump’s LGBT rights record, Jenner said she has no intention of switching her political allegiances. “I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive economically,” she said.

It emerged yesterday that Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalised with the phrase: “Fuck Trump!”. Meanwhile, a new BBC documentary claims that in his younger days, Trump was a regular at iconic New York City nightclub Studio 54.

Trump assumed office on January 20, making this Saturday (April 22) his 100th day in office.