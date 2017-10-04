You can enter the Upside Down in the new ‘Stranger Things’ game

An 8-bit mobile game precedes the return of the hit Netflix show

You can now enter the Upside Down for yourself in a new Stranger Things game.

The second series of the hit sci-fi show is due to arrive on Netflix on October 27. The main cast from the original series, including Eleven, have all been confirmed to return in the new episodes.

Now, the show’s creators have unveiled an 8-bit game for Android and iOS devices. In it, you can play as various characters from the programme as you move through familiar settings in Hawkins, Indiana.

You can watch a trailer for the game below, via Pitchfork.

Apple users can download the game here, while Android users can get it here.

It has already been confirmed there will be a third series, but creators the Duffer Brothers don’t plan on keeping the show going for years to come. Speaking to TVLine, actor David Harbour (who plays Chief Hopper) said the show’s bosses have already decided how and when they want Stranger Things to end.

“We don’t have an open-ended thing like The Walking Dead. There is an end to all these characters,” Harbour said. “We’re going to give you something fun and then we’re going to get out before we’ve worn out our welcome. We have a specific story that we’re going to tell.”

The Duffer brothers have also confirmed that the new series will feel more like a “sequel” than an anthology, and Executive Producer Dan Cohen told Yahoo! that the new season would feel “bigger and badder and darker” than the original.

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the show, confirmed to ET that the second season would be “slightly darker”. He added, “The scope feels bigger this year.” He also promises that the second season will be action packed: “From episode one through four, it’s gonna be a ride.”