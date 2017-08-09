You can now buy official ‘Broad City’ sex toys

The range includes a Yas Kween vibrator and a Pegasus pegging kit

An official range of Broad City sex toys has been launched.

The hit Comedy Central show returns for its fourth season on September 13.

The programme has teamed up with Lovehoney to create the officially licensed line of sex toys based on storylines and quotes from the show.

As The AV Club reports, the range includes Yas Kween vibrators, Pegasus pegging kits, Respect Your Dick love rings, Ass Of An Angel butt plugs, Mind My Vagina lube and more.

“Revel in the free spirit of New York with the Broad City range of cheeky, loud and proud sex toys,” reads the Lovehoney website. “Inspired by the hit Comedy Central sitcom, these sassy sex-positive toys are worthy of kweens (and kings) everywhere.”

The Broad City sex toys are available now and can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Ilana Glazer has explained how Trump’s election has influenced the new season. “It is dark as fuck,” she said. “It is as dark as the world is today.”

“Obviously the election was so devastating,” Jacobson said. Glazer added: “The mishegas [Yiddish for crazy] that was going on in the country was there no matter who won the election. But the person who got elected, it pointed our narrative in a different direction than we thought it was going to go… Now it’s just constantly moving over the girls in the show the way it is over us in real life.”