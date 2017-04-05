Carrie Fisher fans moved to tears by her final TV role in ‘Catastrophe’

Fisher shot her final episode of Channel 4's 'Catastrophe' shortly before her death.

Carrie Fisher fans tweeted about being moved to tears by the actress’s final TV role last night (April 4).

The actress is understood to have filmed her final appearance in Catastrophe, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s Channel 4 sitcom, just days before she suffered the cardiac arrest which ended her life.

As her last Catastrophe episode aired on Tuesday night, fans shared their emotional responses on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “Thank you @SharonHorgan for writing Carrie Fisher one of her funniest and feistiest roles. Hard to watch but what a swansong.”

Another tweeted: “It’s really too soon to be watching Carrie Fisher’s last performance but she’s very, very funny in it.”

Check out a selection of reactions to the actress’s final TV role below.

Channel 4 dedicated last night’s Catastrophe to Fisher. The episode ended with a poignant on-screen tribute to the late actress.

Fisher will also appear posthumously in this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney’s CEO has recently reassured fans that her performance in the film will not be digitally altered.

Meanwhile, the director of Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, Gareth Edwards, has called his film “one big love letter” to Fisher.