The actor will also feature in the next 'Star Wars' movie

Carrie Fisher recorded two new Family Guy appearances before she died.

Following the news she had completed filming her scenes as General Leia Organa for Star Wars: Episode VIII, due for release in 2017, it has now been reported the actor had also finished work on her latest turn on the animated series.

Fisher has been a feature of the programme on and off since 2005, voicing the character of Angela, the supervisor of Peter Griffin.

As Variety reports, Fisher will appear in two upcoming episodes of the Fox comedy, but the extent to which they will feature and the dates the episodes will air have yet to be revealed.

Creator Seth MacFarlane paid tribute to the actor after news of her death was confirmed. He described Fisher as “smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around” and said Family Guy “will miss her immensely”.

Fisher passed away yesterday (December 27), aged 60. She had suffered a heart attack while on board a flight on December 23 and had remained in hospital in Los Angeles since.

The news was confirmed in a statement of “very deep sadness” provided by her family.

The statement read: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”