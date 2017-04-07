Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd cast in ‘American Horror Story’

She'll appear alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has been cast in the new season of American Horror Story.

Lourd has previously appeared in another series overseen by AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy, Scream Queens. She also featured in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside her mother.

According to Deadline, she will have a lead role in the seventh season of American Horror Story alongside show favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner has been cast in the new season, too.

Season 7 of American Horror Story is due to start shooting in May. Ryan Murphy has previously said it will be a “modern-day story” that begins on the night of the latest US Presidential election. However, further details about the new season’s themes and storyline are being kept under wraps.

In related news, another Ryan Murphy series, American Crime Story, is set to tackle the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal.

Lourd confirmed her mother’s death in December and later took care of her dog Gary.

A statement at the time read: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Lourd’s grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away a day after daughter Fisher.