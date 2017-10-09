The show will arrive on Hulu in 2018

A teaser trailer has been released for new Stephen King and JJ Abrams series, Castle Rock.

The series will arrive on Hulu for a 10-episode first season in 2018, although an official release date hasn’t been set. Ahead of its arrival, a teaser trailer was unveiled at New York Comic Con over the weekend. You can watch it now below.

Castle Rock will star Bill Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and André Holland, and is executively produced by Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions.

Each episode will be based on a different King tale, with all the stories intertwining over the course of the season.

A press release says that the series “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.”

Watch this new teaser trailer below:

Meanwhile, Stephen King has heaped praise on the new adaptation of It and has admitted that he wasn’t prepared for how good it would turn out to be.

“I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was. It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are gonna relate to,” King said.

“They’re gonna like the characters. To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters… if you care… the scares generally work. I’m sure my fans will enjoy the movie. I think they’re gonna really enjoy the movie. And I think some of them will go back two or three times and actually savour the thing.”