She said he seemed "absolutely fine" when they reunited for a 'Saturday Night Takeaway' sketch earlier in the year.

Cat Deeley has revealed that she had no idea friend and former ‘SM:TV Live’ co-star Ant McPartlin was struggling with his mental health.

The pair presented popular Saturday morning kids’ show ‘SM:TV Live’ with Declan Donnelly, between 1998-2003.

Ant recently opened up about his battle with depression, anxiety and addiction, after entering rehab back in June for anxiety and prescription drug and alcohol abuse.

He said at the time: “I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

Deeley joined the presenters for a sketch on their ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ show back in April, and she says McPartlin seemed “fine”.

“I didn’t know anything,” she told Event magazine.

“The last time I saw them was in Florida when we did the ‘Missing Crown Jewels’ thing in April. Ant seemed absolutely fine.”

The presenter – who has made a career for herself in America presenting ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ – is proud of her friend for having the courage to open up and ask for support.

“He is doing the right thing. If you need some help, get some help,” she said.

“Everybody has issues. He’s made the decision to do something about it, which should be applauded. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody makes some silly choices at some time in their life. We all do it.

“I think he’s going to just get better and everyone’s going to love him even more for it. They’ll love him as much as I do.”

She also revealed that while the trio rarely get to see each other, it’s like nothing’s change when they do: “It’s weird, because we won’t speak for ages, and then we’ll see each other and it’s like no time has passed at all.”

Cat is returning to the UK to present a new Sky show called ‘Sing’, and ‘SM:TV Live’ is expected to return for a one-off special in August next year.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: