It's part of this weekend's Great Get Together, in memory of Jo Cox

Members of Channel 4, ITV and Sky’s news teams have teamed up to parody the famous fight scene from 2004’s Anchorman.

The clip, which also features former Labour leader Ed Miliband, is part of the Great Get Together. This weekend (June 16-18) the campaign has organised more than 100,000 events around the UK to bring communities together in honour of the Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered on June 16 last year. Find your nearest event here.

The premise of the Jo Cox Foundation’s weekend of events is her maiden speech to Parliament, which went viral last year under the hashtag #MoreInCommon. “We have more in common than that which divides us,” Cox said in the speech.

In this Anchorman spoof, former Labour leader Ed Miliband interrupts the fight before it starts, and suggests they have a picnic instead. See it below:

The Great Get Together has also spawned other promotional clips, including one in which former Labour MP Ed Balls teaches Conservative MP Michael Gove how to dance to Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’.

Cox’s mother, Jean Leadbeater, has said of the weekend’s events: “Seeing communities coming together – seeing west London – that’s an amazing sight, all colours, creeds, everybody pulling together. I think we’re getting through, maybe it will take a while but the message will get through. We need to be united. Hate doesn’t do anything, it’s hope that counts. And hopefully we’re doing Jo proud by doing the things that she would have been doing.”