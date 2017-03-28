Channel 4’s ‘Humans’ has been renewed for a third series

Key cast members will be returning, says Channel 4.

Channel 4 and AMC have officially commissioned a third series of acclaimed sci-fi drama Humans.

The new series will once again feature eight episodes and Channel 4 says “key cast” members will be returning. Shooting is due to begin this autumn, suggesting the new series will probably air in 2018.

The show’s writer-creators Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley will be returning for the new run of episodes, too. They said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be continuing this story! The Humans audience will know that the end of series 2 changed everything. We can’t wait to bring this new world to life – along with the best cast in TV, our amazing partners at Kudos and two fantastically supportive broadcasters in Channel 4 and AMC.”

Channel 4’s Beth Willis added: “I can’t wait to see what the extraordinarily talented Sam and Jon do next with this show – no doubt it will be as insightful, surprising and addictive as ever. It’s a privilege to work with them, [production company] Kudos, AMC and our superb cast once again.”

Series one of Humans aired on Channel 4 in 2015 with series two following in 2016. The main cast members include Colin Morgan, Carrie-Ann Moss, Sam Palladio, Katherine Parkinson and Lucy Carless.