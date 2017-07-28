Channel 5 respond to criticism over their version of ‘Love Island’ reality show ‘Make Or Break’

It will air in August

Channel 5 have responded to criticism over their new reality show Make Or Break.

The show, which will air on August 7, is similar to ITV2 hit Love Island, in that it will follow young couples as they try to strike up or mend relationships in a tropical paradise – this time in Mexico.

The cast for the show was recently revealed and a group photo of the line-up reveals that there are no ethnic minorities on the show.

Following criticism for their lack of diversity, Channel 5 responded in a statement to The Metro: “Channel 5 is fully committed to ensuring diversity across our slate of programming, on and off screen. We accept that the casting for this programme highlights that we can – and must – do better to represent and reflect the diversity and make-up of the UK population.”

Meanwhile, Love Island is to return later this Sunday (July 30) for a special reunion episode.

Host Caroline Flack will welcome all of the show’s finalists for a debrief airing on ITV2. Simply titled Love Island: The Reunion, it will air at 9pm.

The latest series of Love Island was shown on ITV2 on Monday night (July 24). Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned winners, with Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt finishing as runners-up. Stormzy, Ella Eyre, and numerous other musicians and celebrities have since tweeted about their Love Island withdrawal symptoms.

Meanwhile, Blazin Squad have confirmed that they are set to reunite following band member Marcel’s starring role on this year’s season of Love Island.

READ: Why narrator Iain Stirling is the real winner of ‘Love Island’

Liam Gallagher has also recently revealed why became a regular Love Island viewer, saying: “I like it man, but I don’t truly understand the bit where they’ve got to kip on the floor, outside. I’m just into the fact that it’s shit, you know what I mean? It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on.”