Charlie Brooker announces ‘2017 Wipe’

The 'Wipe' character Philomena Cunk will also front a separate new series on the BBC later this year

Charlie Brooker has announced that he will present a special Wipe programme at the end of 2017.

The comedian and Black Mirror co-creator will return to the format at the end of the year, which now airs solely on an annual basis. Brooker admitted earlier this month that real-life events now run at such a fast pace that his production team simply couldn’t meet the demands of making a weekly version of Wipe.

Having triumphed at the BAFTAs in the Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme category for his 2016 Wipe, Brooker has now confirmed that a 2017 Wipe will be broadcast in December.

Speaking in a BBC press release, Brooker said that his annual review of the year had now become a “tradition.”

“It seems like only yesterday we were making 2016 Wipe, but apparently it wasn’t,” he said. “As ever, 2017 Wipe will compile the best and worst of the year into one easily-digestible jam-packed hour. It’s a tradition now. A bit like the Hootenanny, but with less singing and more sarcasm.”

The BBC have also announced that Philomena Cunk – a character from Wipe, who is portrayed by comedian Diane Morgan – will front her own TV show later this year, Cunk On Britain.

Speaking about the commission, Cunk said: “In 2017, Britain stands at a fork in its crossroads, so what better way to find out where we might be heading than looking behind us, into history (which apparently is a sort of ‘rear view mirror’ for time).

“I’ll be travelling the length and width of the country talking to experts and standing in front of old buildings saying things into the camera, as I try to discover what made Ancient Britain the Modern Britain it is today.”