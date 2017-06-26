Charlie Brooker auctions prop from ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘San Junipero’ in aid of Grenfell Tower residents

All proceeds from the sale of the 'Tuckers' bar sign will go to the people who have been affected by the recent west London disaster

Charlie Brooker has announced that a prop from the popular Black Mirror episode ‘San Junipero’ has been entered into a charity auction in aid of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The episode featured in the acclaimed dystopian anthology’s third season, which premiered on Netflix back in October 2016.

Brooker, who created Black Mirror, announced on his Twitter account this evening (June 26) that a prop from ‘San Junipero’ has gone up for auction in aid of those affected by the recent west London disaster.

The genuine prop in question is a perspex sign from ‘Tuckers’ bar, which features in the decade-hopping episode as the narrative switches to 2002.

You can bid on the ‘Tuckers’ bar sign from Black Mirror‘s ‘San Junipero’ here, although only UK bids are being accepted “due to transport limitations.”

Back in April, Brooker spoke about his plans for season four of Black Mirror, which is due to be released on Netflix later this year.

Speaking about the nature of the storylines of the new batch of episodes, Brooker said: “For this coming season they’re quite far out there so I don’t envisage that being a problem. Although if that does happen the world is really fucked… well, then the world is really fucked, so we’ll see.”