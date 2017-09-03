Charlie Brooker talks prospect of ‘San Junipero’ sequel episode on ‘Black Mirror’

The nostaglia-heavy, 1980s-set episode became a fervent fan favourite during the dystopian series' last season

Charlie Brooker has spoken about the likelihood of a sequel to the popular Black Mirror episode ‘San Junipero’ in a new interview.

The 1980s-set episode was lauded by fans and critics alike when the third season of the dystopian show premiered on Netflix back in October 2016.

Speaking alongside Black Mirror‘s executive producer Anabel Jones, Brooker, who created the series, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he would ever be tempted to do a follow-up episode on ‘San Junipero’.

“We’ve thought about it,” Brooker said. “There were aspects of the story that I took out. For instance, I’d originally written a scene where Kelly is in a kindergarten and there are children there and when you realise what’s going on – it’s that these are deceased children.

“It was too sad and too poignant of a note to hit in that story, but I kept thinking about how that felt like a whole world in and of itself. I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode.”

“We do like to drop Easter eggs every so often in other episodes, so we may be referring to San Junipero again,” Brooker continued. “It’s difficult because I don’t think we’d revisit those characters. That felt like such a story and we wouldn’t want to open it up again.”

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of Black Mirror was released late last month.