Charlie Brooker rules out direct sequel to ‘San Junipero’ but teases graphic novel about it instead

The nostaglia-heavy, 1980s-set episode became a fervent fan favourite during the dystopian series' last season

Charlie Brooker has ruled out the possibility of a sequel to the popular Black Mirror episode San Junipero but hinted that a graphic novel sequel will be released instead.

The 1980s-set episode was lauded by fans and critics alike when the third season of the dystopian show premiered on Netflix back in October last year.

Brooker recently spoke about a sequel to the episode in which he said: “We’ve thought about it. There were aspects of the story that I took out. For instance, I’d originally written a scene where Kelly is in a kindergarten and there are children there and when you realise what’s going on – it’s that these are deceased children.

“It was too sad and too poignant of a note to hit in that story, but I kept thinking about how that felt like a whole world in and of itself. I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode.”

“We do like to drop Easter eggs every so often in other episodes, so we may be referring to San Junipero again,” Brooker continued. “It’s difficult because I don’t think we’d revisit those characters. That felt like such a story and we wouldn’t want to open it up again.”

But when a fan pleaded with him not to release a sequel, on Twitter, Brooker said: “No way we’d do a *direct sequel* with same characters unless it was, say, a graphic novel.”

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of Black Mirror was released late last month.