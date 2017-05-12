Charlie Hunnam was offered a part in ‘Game Of Thrones’

'Sons Of Anarchy' and 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword' star reveals all

Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed he was once offered a role on Game Of Thrones.

The actor, who is set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s new film King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, said he couldn’t take the role because of scheduling conflicts.

He told The Sun: “I would love to do a Game Of Thrones cameo, they offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn’t able to do it but maybe in the future, who knows.”

Hunnam was recently spotted hanging out with Marilyn Manson at the London premiere of King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

On the red carpet Manson told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re strangely like brothers. I don’t have a lot of close men friends at my ’round table’ so to speak. I don’t even have a table. But Charlie and I always cook food for each other.”

Hunnam added: “He came in and did a couple of episodes – maybe like five or six – and we just became pals. We’re an unlikely duo but we love each other.”

Speaking about the movie and Guy Ritchie’s directing methods, he told The Sun: “It was quite a steep learning curve for me because Guy is absolutely sensational at working in real time but he is equally bad at doing any sort of preparation.

“I’m very nervous about the process, especially at the beginning I like to talk everything through and he’d be like ‘don’t worry about that, we will figure it out on the day’.

“What was wonderful about it was it pushed me to be fluid and be really immediate in the process and ultimately the one mandate he gave me early on is ‘we have to have fun’.”

Game Of Thrones is set to return to screens on July 16, when it will be broadcast at the same time as it premieres in the US.