Comedian Charlie Murphy has died, aged 57

The actor and comic was a regular on 'Chapelle's Show'

The comedian Charlie Murphy has died at 57 years old.

According to TMZ, Murphy’s manager has confirmed the actor died from leukemia in a hospital in New York City this morning (April 12). He had reportedly been undergoing chemotherapy.

Murphy began acting in the ’80s and became a regular part of Dave Chappelle’s Chapelle’s Show in the 2000s. He hosted the segment Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories, which included one sketch where he, brother Eddie Murphy and friends played a game of basketball and had pancakes with Prince at his Paisley Park home.

Murphy also co-wrote some of his brother’s movies, including Vampire In Brooklyn, while he himself appeared in the likes of Black Jesus and Are We There Yet?.

He took part in 2015’s The Comedy Get Down tour, which also saw Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley on the bill.

Murphy leaves behind three children, including two from his relationship with his wife Tisha Taylor Murphy, who died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Hughley is amongst those who have already paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “After every gig, he rushed home to be with his kids. He died with gigs on the books.”