Charlie Sheen blames ‘tiger blood’ meltdown on ‘accidental roid rage’

Actor also talks life after HIV diagnosis in new interview

Charlie Sheen has opened up about his public meltdown in 2011, when he gave a series of bizarre interviews that included the claim that he had “tiger blood”.

The star – son of Martin Sheen – was once the highest-paid actor on US television but suffered a series of publicised troubles surrounding his sacking from sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Speaking to ABC News’ Good Morning America, Sheen said of this period in his life: “It’s fun to kind of watch sometimes, but also, just a little bit cringeable. It’s like, ‘Dude, what the hell was that?'”

“I was doing way too much testosterone cream, trying to get the old libido up,” he added. “It metabolizes into basically a roid rage. That whole odyssey, that was basically an accidental roid rage.”

“But there’s some good quotes that came out of it, right? So bizarre.”

Sheen revealed his HIV diagnosis in 2015 and said in this new interview: “The day I was diagnosed I immediately wanted to eat a bullet, but my mom was there and I wouldn’t do that in front of her. Or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“But then, something else came over me. They gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home now, and you’re going to live.'”

“If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis, we wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

“I feel like I’m carrying the torch,” Sheen added. “For a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing.”

To learn more about HIV and AIDS, visit HIV Aware.