‘Charmed’ stars end long running feud

Cult show ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006

Charmed stars Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano have buried the hatchet after a long running feud.

The pair appeared together on the first three seasons of the series before Doherty’s character was killed off. Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) came into the show after Doherty left.

They fell out 15 years ago according to Milano and in 2013, Milano re-ignited the falling out with Doherty during an appearance on Bravo where she told of her experience working with her co-star.

“I can tell you that we were on the air with her for three years, and there were definitely some rough days,” she said at the time. “Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started, so it was very much sort of like high school. I would hope that in our thirties it wouldn’t be like that anymore.”

But Milano has now revealed that the pair have buried the hatchet following Doherty’s cancer diagnosis in 2015.

“Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct message],” Milano told E!.

“And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we’re going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!”

She went on: “I think we’re just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it’s irrelevant.”

Doherty recently shared on Instagram in April that her cancer is in remission.

Charmed ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.