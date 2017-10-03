Chris and Kem from ‘Love Island’ unveil debut single ‘Little Bit Leave It’

The reality stars go grime

‘Love Island’ stars Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay have made their musical debut by unveiling their new single ‘Little Bit Leave It’. Check it out below.

Following on from their live rap collaboration with Stormzy on stage at V Festival, the reality TV duo have unveiled the official single version of ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

The track starts with the pair challenging one another to find ‘fresh bars’, before Chris And Kem unload a two and half minute dose of rap that makes evident their love of grime.

Little Bit Leave It Little Bit Leave It, a song by Chris & Kem on Spotify

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Chris And Kem will be getting their own show based on their love of music. The spin-off will allegedly see the friends discover “the world of rap, grime and hip-hop together.” It’s not been announced when the show will air. Hughes and Cetinay were known for their love of Stormzy on the show – the grime artist later appeared on Love Island to give advice to the pair about performing their own song.