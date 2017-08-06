Christopher Eccleston reveals his thoughts on new ‘Doctor Who’ casting

The ninth Doctor broke his silence about the reveal.

Former ‘Doctor Who‘ actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his thoughts on the casting of the first female Doctor.

Actress Jodie Whittaker was announced as the 13th Doctor – and first female Doctor – back in July.

The actor, who played the ninth doctor, spoke to Radio 4 show ‘Loose Ends’ about the announcement.

“She’s working class, she’s northern, what can go wrong?” he said, when asked about the role by stand-in host Sara Cox.

Eccleston himself is from the north, hailing from Lancashire.

The actor has previously worked with Whittaker back in 2012, in a National Theatre production of ‘Antigone’.

He’s not the first former Time Lord to give his opinion on the subject – 10th doctor David Tennant was asked his thoughts at a surprise San Diego Comic-Con appearance in July, and gave a brief but positive response.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Doctor Who – another show with a strong female lead!” he told the audience.

The BBC previously responded to backlash about the new casting, after some viewers were angry with their choice, and Whittaker herself told fans “not to be scared by my gender”.

The actress will make her debut in the 2017 Christmas special. You can watch the trailer here.