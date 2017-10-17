Cillian Murphy opens up on the prospect of a Peaky Blinders movie

Are the Shelby Boys heading to the big screen?

Cillian Murphy has opened up on the prospect of Peaky Blinders heading to the big screen, and has hinted that creator Steven Knight may already be working on an adaptation of the hugely popular BBC series.

Murphy, who plays notorious gangster Tommy Shelby in the crime drama, explained in an interview with Esquire that Knight was beginning to explore ideas about how to translate the action to a feature length format.

“I think Steve [Knight] has some ideas. You’d have to be careful, but I’d be curious to do it”, he said.

Knight has previously opened up on the prospect of a film, and said that it could run concurrently alongside the series.

“I think it’d be great to have a series, then a film, a series, a film… why not?”, he told Digital Spy in 2016.

Until then, fans will receive their fix of the show in the form of Season 4, which is expected to arrive in early November.

Teasing the synopsis, the BBC have revealed that the series takes place six months after the last episode and opens with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which tells him that the Peaky Blinders are in “danger of annihilation.”

The synopsis continues: “As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins….”