Claire Foy responds to Adam Sandler touching her knee on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

The pair shared the Graham Norton sofa'...

Claire Foy has confirmed that she was not offended by Adam Sandler after the actor drew ire for repeatedly placing his hand on her knee during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Sandler faced criticism after he was seen placing his hand on Foy’s knee twice as he told an anecdote on the BBC chat show.

Sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter, one user wrote: “Adam Sandler has no social awareness of how awkward he seemed to be making Emma Thompson and Claire Foy.”

“Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy’s knee for no reason, she puts his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly pissed off”, another said.

Now, Foy has responded and confirmed that she was not offended by Sandler’s actions.

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire”, a spokesperson for the actress confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sandler has also responded, describing his actions as a “friendly gesture”.

Their appearance was shared by Emma Thompson, who previously described the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein as “the tip of the iceberg”.

“I think there are probably about a million missed opportunities to call this man out on his disgusting behaviour”, Thompson told BBC Newsnight.

“I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict, he’s a predator. That’s different. He’s at the top of, as it were the ladder of, a system of harassment and belittlement and bullying and interference. This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial.

“So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity which is this sort of behaviour.”