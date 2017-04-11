David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite for new ‘X-Files’ audio drama

William B. Davis and Mitch Pileggi will appear in the audio drama too.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have reunited for a new X-Files audio drama series.

Titled The X-Files: Cold Cases, the audio drama is based on a series of X-Files comic books by graphic novelist Joe Harris.

Fellow cast members William B. Davis (Cigarette Smoking Man), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), and Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood (The Lone Gunmen) have all contributed too.

Meanwhile, The X-Files‘ creator Chris Carter has supplied creative direction. Watch a teaser for the audio drama below.

The audio drama’s plot synopsis teases: “Set after the events of The X-Files: I Want to Believe and providing additional backstory to the incidents that pulled Mulder and Scully out of reclusion prior to 2016’s miniseries revival, a database breach at FBI headquarters allows an unknown group to access and capitalize on those investigations left unsolved – dubbed cold cases – by the secret department once known as The X-Files.

“As friends and foes of the agency long thought gone begin to inexplicably reappear, former agents Mulder and Scully come out of anonymity to face a growing conspiracy that involves not only their former department but the US government and forces not of this world.”

The X-Files: Cold Cases will be released on July 18.

Duchovny and Anderson last played Mulder and Scully in a six-episode revival series that aired on Fox last year. It marked the show’s return to TV after a 14-year hiatus.

Fox has said it is negotiating with Carter, Duchovny and Anderson to bring back the show for another revival series in late 2018 or early 2019.