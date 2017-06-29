Clint Mansell’s ‘Black Mirror’ San Junipero score is being released on vinyl

It's out July 14th

The score to Black Mirror‘s smash hit episode ‘San Junipero’ is set for a vinyl release next month.

‘San Junipero’ tells the future-facing story of two star-crossed lovers who fall for each other across various time periods, all in the same Miami-esque location. Its soundtrack and 80s connotationbecame a runaway success, with the episode inspired by and featuring music from The Smiths, Depeche Mode, Public Enemy and Pixies, among others. Show creator Charlie Brooker released a playlist for the episode shortly after it was released via Netflix last year, before the year’s end saw Clint Mansell’s accompanying score released via streaming services and Lakeshore Records.

Now, for the first time, that same score will be available on vinyl. Invada Records and Lakeshore will be co-releasing the pressing, which will be available on two 12″ variants – a turquoise coloured LP, or a picture disc LP – and on CD. Pre-orders are available here, ahead of a July 14th ship date.

Earlier this week, Charlie Brooker revealed that a prop from ‘San Junipero’ is set to be auctioned in order to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Brooker has also unveiled plans for Black Mirror‘s fourth series, stating that “if any of these episodes come true, then the world is really fucked.”

Brooker revealed that, while the final two installments of the fourth season are still “up for grabs”, the show will again revel in the variation of its tone.

“We’ve got some strikingly different tones and looks,” Brooker told The Daily Telegraph. “We’ve got one that’s overtly comic, much more overtly comic than anything we’ve done. It’s got fairly mainstream comic elements, but also some really unpleasant stuff that happens.”

Speaking to the Radio Times, Brooker also said that he was prepared for the surprise of at least one of his stories from the new season coming true in the future.

“Weirdly there was one news story I read the other day that I thought ‘Oh, how does that reflect on an episode we’ve already finished shooting?’” Brooker said. “There was some new discovery made. Hopefully not, but then when writing them I never think any of these are going to come true, and then it seems like some of them do -which is a bit worrisome, generally.

“For this coming season they’re quite far out there so I don’t envisage that being a problem.”