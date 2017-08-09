The Coen Brothers are making a TV series for Netflix

The legendary filmmakers are the latest to join up with the streaming service giant

The Coen Brothers have confirmed they are making a TV series for Netflix.

The filmmakers had previously confirmed they were working on a show called The Ballad Of Buster Scraggs earlier this year.

At that point, it was without a network to broadcast it. Now, in a press release, the brothers have announced: “We are streaming motherfuckers.”

The anthology series will air in 2018, as Uproxx reports, and the pair will write and direct every episode of it. It’s described as a “Western anthology” featuring “six tales about the American frontier.” Each different episode will, apparently, “feature a distinct story about the American West.”

It has also been confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson, who was in the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?, will appear in the show. No other casting information has been divulged at present.

Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of original content, said: “The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colourful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents.”

The Coen Brothers will release their latest film, Suburbicon, later this year. The crime comedy stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac. It was directed by George Clooney. You can watch a trailer above.