Comedian Limmy sparks outrage with Donald Trump assassination joke

45th US President was sworn in today (January 20)

Comedian Limmy has sparked outrage in the US after tweeting a joke about the assassination of Donald Trump.

The comic, who’s real name is Brian Limmond, wrote to his 263,000 followers: “Looking forward to Trump’s assassi… inauguration,” ahead of the President’s inauguration.

His joke was slammed on Twitter with many reporting him to the FBI and Secret Service.

One user wrote: “Dude. You even look INSANE. You are so done. Threats to a POTUS are a felony. #Reported @FBI @SecretService”

Another said: “NEVER travel to the USA; the NSA,CIA,FBI,Secret Service and all law enforcement has you under surveillance. #AnonOps…conspiracy and hate are two different animals. In respect to our new President, threats will not be taken lightly.”

Others found the tweets amusing though and hailed Limmy.

One user wrote: “You fucking legend mate ! World class trolling and they’re all taking the bait. Those replies are hilarious.”

Another joked: “The cult of Limmy, now that’s a cult I could get behind.”

Following the response, Limmy shared the post again with the caption: “Check the replies.”

Earlier today (January 20), Trump was made 45th President of the United States, and his inauguration speech has already been compared to that of Batman villain Bane.

Last night saw the ‘Make America Great Celebration’ of Donald Trump’s inauguration concert, featuring 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and more.

While Obama’s ‘We Are One’ inauguration gig featured Mary J. Blige, James Taylor, Josh Groban, Sheryl Crow, will.i.am, John Legend, Jennifer Nettles, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Shakira, U2, and the real Bruce Springsteen, Trump’s featured Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, The Frontmen Of Country, Sam Moore and the Piano Guys.

While Trump and wife Ivanka took to the stage to sound of The Rolling Stones’ track ‘Heart Of Stone’, actor Jon Voight delivered the opening address – speaking about the “gruelling” year and a half that Trump endured under “a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again.”