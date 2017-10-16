Comedian Sean Hughes has died, aged 51

Comedian Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Perrier Award winning comic was reportedly suffering from liver cirrhosis and passed away at Whittington Hospital in North London after he was admitted with the condition.

In a statement, his former promoter Richard Bucknall hailed Hughes as a “groundbreaking comedian”.

“He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show”, he told renowned comedy site BeyondTheJoke.

Other tributes came from fellow comedians including Al Murray and Jason Manford.

Manford wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP.”

After winning the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award in 1990, Hughes became a familiar face on TV with Channel 4 sitcom Sean’s Show in 1992, which was subsequently nominated for best sitcom at the British Comedy Awards.

In 1996, he also became one of the first team captains on Never Mind the Buzzcocks for a six year stint on the show alongside Phill Jupitus and Mark Lamarr.

Away from the small screen, he was also known for making several big screen appearances, starring as a record producer in cult film The Commitments, as well as appearing as the lead star in a 2002 adaptation of Spike Milligan’s Puckoon.

Last week, he appeared to reference his illness with his final post on Twitter, which simply read: ‘In hospital’.