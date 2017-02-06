Cost of Sherlock’s Baker Street flat and other famous fictional properties revealed

Find out how much Mark and Jez's flat from 'Peep Show' would set you back

The value of Sherlock Holmes’ famous Baker Street flat has been estimated, along with other famous fictional properties.

Which? Mortgage Advisers has estimated that Sherlock’s 221b Baker Street flat in central London would these days cost £1.7 million to buy, with a deposit of £425,000 required.

Derek and Rodney’s Peckham flat from Only Fools and Horses would cost around £330,000, while Mark and Jez’s flat from Peep Show would set you back £220,000.

The Downton Abbey would cost £72 million, a lot more than a house from Eastenders (£875,000) or Coronation Street (£100,000).

Meanwhile, the future of the BBC’s detective drama Sherlock has been in doubt following reports of a “frosty relationship” between Benedict Cumberbatch and co-star Martin Freeman. The availability of the two actors, who are both increasingly in demand, will also be a factor when planning another series.

The series four finale, which featured an unexpected Paul Weller cameo, was watched by the show’s lowest ever overnight audience.

Co-creator Mark Gatiss has defended the show after some viewers accused the latest series of being “confusing” and “difficult to follow”. “It’s a complex and entertaining programme,” he said. “Go and read a children’s book with hard pages if you don’t want to be challenged.”

“If this is the last time – and I’m not planning on it to be, but it might be – it is possible that we could end it [now],” he said at an event attended by The Independent. “We couldn’t have ended it on any of the previous series because there was what have been great cliffhangers.”