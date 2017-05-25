Creator Baz Luhrmann responds to Netflix cancelling ‘The Get Down’ after one season

Luhrmann says his film commitments have become a 'sticking point' for Netflix.

Netflix has decided not to renew The Get Down for a second season.

Co-created by Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet director Baz Luhrmann, the series takes place in New York City in the late ’70s, during the birth of the hip-hop scene. Part one of the first season launched last August, with part two following in April.

Deadline reported last night (May 24) that Netflix will not be moving forward with a second season and now Luhrmann has seemingly confirmed the news.

Writing on Facebook, Luhrmann suggested that the decision may have been partly caused by his inability to devote enough time to the series.

“When I was asked to come to the centre of The Get Down to help realise it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years,” he wrote. “This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions.”

He added: “But the simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life. Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work…”

The Get Down is understood to have been very expensive to produce, with season one reportedly costing $120 million (£96 million).