A crowdfunding initiative to launch an immersive experience based on 1990’s gameshow Fun House has been launched.

The CITV show, which was hosted by Pat Sharp, aired between 1989 and 1999 and saw young contestants attempting to navigate a series of challenges in the titular fun house.

Now, an IndieGoGo page aims to recreate the show in real life by giving members of the public to create the challenges of the show, including a go-kart Grand Prix.

The page, which is looking to raise £650,000, has currently collected £1,730 with a month to go.

A description on the page reads: “You can make the dream of being a part of FunHouse a reality and help to re-run the fun for REAL! Pledge the support in exchange for tickets and perks and re-connect with your inner child. Immerse yourself in warm nostalgic memories and help to #BringBackFunHouse.”

The post added: “Let’s rewind to a time when the biggest, brightest, wackiest, gameshow to hit our TV screens – Fun House – made its debut on CITV in February 1989 and went on to entertain a generation of children during its decade-long run.”

The real-life revival of the cult TV show is also being supported by Pat Sharp – who will host the revival, along with The Fun House twins, for any backers who are willing to cough up £2000.

But if that’s a bit much, there’s always the option of coughing up £10 to own a plastic ball signed by Pat.