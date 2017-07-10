‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ poster and teaser revealed as season 9 premiere date is confirmed

Show returns to HBO in October

The return of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been confirmed with HBO released a new poster and teaser for its ninth season.

Launching in 2000, Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld, stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the semi-improvised cult show. The last season aired in 2011.

After co-star JB Smoove revealed last month that the show could return in October, Curb has now been confirmed to return on October 1. A poster sees David dressed as Julius Caesar, with the tagline: “He left. He did nothing. He returned.” See below. A teaser video also shows David behind-the-scenes for the shoot, describing it as “fun”.

The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will see main cast members Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman return, as well as JB Smoove and guest cameos from Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham also recently confirmed that she will appear in new episodes of Curb‘s ninth season.

Garlin, who plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene in the show, recently described Curb Your Enthusiasm as “the only show that I know in the history of television that only moves forward because the creator is basing his decision entirely on creativity”. David, he said, is “so rich that he doesn’t have to do anything unless it’s good.”