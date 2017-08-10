'Origins' will air in September

A new podcast will take a closer look at the origins of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will begin on October 1. The semi-improvised cult show sees Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld, starring as a fictionalised version of himself.

Now, as Consequence Of Sound reports, a new podcast – aptly named Origins – is set to launch, hosted by James Andrew Miller and documenting the beginnings of various things. The first five episodes will focus on Curb. It premieres on September 5.

Guests will include Larry David himself, as well as co-stars Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and Ted Danson. A press release says “listeners will hear first-hand accounts of how the show was created, how it evolved, and how it changed the lives of everyone involved.”

HBO has announced some of the guest stars lined up for Curb season 9, confirming that Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ed Begley Jr will all make guest appearances during the course of the season.

Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy have also been confirmed for the run of new episodes. Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham will have her own multi-episode story arc, too.