‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ new season premiere date revealed?

Larry David's cult show is close to returning

Curb Your Enthusiasm could return in October, according to comments reportedly made by star JB Smoove.

Launching on HBO in 2000, Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld, stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the semi-improvised cult show. The last season aired in 2011.

Curb Your Enthusiasm had already been confirmed to return later this year for its ninth season, with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham recently confirming that she will appear in the new episodes.

Now, according to Complex, Smoove – who plays Leon in the show – recently confirmed to fans at Philladelphia’s Punchline Philly comedy club that Curb would return on October 1. The news, however, has not yet been officially verified.

The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will also see main cast members Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman return, as well as Smoove and guest cameos from Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Garlin, who plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene in the show, recently described Curb Your Enthusiasm as “the only show that I know in the history of television that only moves forward because the creator is basing his decision entirely on creativity”. David, he said, is “so rich that he doesn’t have to do anything unless it’s good.”