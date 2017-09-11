Watch Bryan Cranston and Carrie Brownstein cameo in new ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9 trailer

Cult HBO show returns on October 1

A new trailer has been released for Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine.

The cult TV show will return to screens after six years away on October 1. This new trailer declares, “Larry’s Back & Nothing Has Changed”, as star Larry David continues to engage in petty arguments.

The trailer also features guest cameos from Portlandia‘s Carrie Brownstein, Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston and Andrea Savage (Veep). Watch below.

The semi-improvised cult show sees Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld, starring as a fictionalised version of himself.

The new series will see the return of beloved characters including Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Smoove (Leon Black) and Ted Danson, who plays himself. Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) is also confirmed to return, despite her character divorcing from Larry in season 8.

HBO has announced some of the guest stars lined up for Curb season 9, confirming that Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ed Begley Jr will all make guest appearances during the course of the season.

Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy have also been confirmed for the run of new episodes, alongside the aforementioned Brownstein, Cranston and Savage. Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham will have her own multi-episode story arc, too.

New episodes of Curb recently leaked online. “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released,” HBO stated at the time.

“It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.”